Enforcement Directorate attaches property worth ₹1.6 crore of an official for misusing National Rural Health Mission funds in Dhanbad

The ED had earlier carried out six searches and one survey in the case and incriminating evidence were seized

Updated - September 02, 2024 10:38 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 10:27 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Pramod Kumar Singh was employed by Primary Health Centre on a contractual basis as Block Account Manager. File

Pramod Kumar Singh was employed by Primary Health Centre on a contractual basis as Block Account Manager. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Enforcement Directorate (ED), Ranchi has provisionally attached immovable assets worth ₹1.63 crore (approx.) belonging to one Pramod Kumar Singh & his family under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on August 30 in Jharkhand.

In a press statement released on September 2, the federal agency stated that it initiated an investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Dhanbad under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and IPC, 1860 against Singh and others for disproportionate assets and also for the misappropriation of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) funds. Mr. Singh was employed by Primary Health Centre on a contractual basis as Block Account Manager.

The ED investigation revealed that Mr. Singh and the late Shashi Bhushan Prasad, medical officer-in-charge, who were jointly authorised to withdraw and spend the NRHM funds, misused their official position and misappropriated government money to the tune of ₹9.39 crore (approx.) allocated to Primary Health Centre, Jharia cum Jodapokhar by District Health Society.

ED identifies multiple properties of Dubai-based ‘drug trafficker’ Jasmeet Hakimzada

Pramod Kumar Singh illegally transferred the money from two bank accounts of Primary Health Centre (PHC), Jharia cum Jodapokhar, Dhanbad and one bank account of PHC Management Society, Jodapokhar into his bank accounts or bank accounts of his family/associates.

Also Read: Former pharmacist, National Rural Health Mission officials booked for corruption in procurement of medicines

It is also revealed that Mr. Singh acquired movable and immovable properties in the name of himself, his wife Priya Singh and his associates through the proceeds of crime derived/ obtained directly out of the scheduled offence and related criminal activity and projected the same as untainted.

The ED had earlier carried out six searches and one survey in the case and incriminating evidence were seized. Searches have resulted in recovery and seizure of three high-end luxurious vehicles and cash of ₹2.17 lakh from the residential premises of Mr. Singh and further freezing of ₹4 lakh of bank account’s balance.

The ED stated that further investigation is under progress.

