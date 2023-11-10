ADVERTISEMENT

ED attaches properties worth ₹11.82 crore under PMLA Act

November 10, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Mumbai

The probe revealed that the accused persons illegally grabbed properties where the actual owner of the property had died without any legal heir

Abhinay Deshpande
Enforcement Directorate | Photo Credit: File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached immovable assets worth ₹11.82 crore of Estevan D’Souza, Moses Fernandes and Samir Korgaonkar in connection with an alleged money laundering case registered against them for illegal grabbing of land in Goa.

The Central agency initiated an investigation based on the FIRs registered by Porvorim police and the Economic Offence Cell (EOC), Goa under various sections of the Indian Penal Code regarding the illegal grabbing of land and properties by impersonating the original owner and thereby cheating the buyers.

The probe revealed that the accused persons illegally grabbed the land, and identified properties where the actual owner of the property had died without any legal heir or the legal heir was living outside India. “After identifying the properties which fit the description, accused persons committed offences punishable under Sections 419, 420 and 471 of IPC through forgery and impersonating the original owner of the property and subsequently by executing sale deed or irreversible power of attorney in their name, they took possession of these properties illegally,” the agency said, adding that a probe is on.

