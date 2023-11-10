HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED attaches properties worth ₹11.82 crore under PMLA Act

The probe revealed that the accused persons illegally grabbed properties where the actual owner of the property had died without any legal heir

November 10, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate | Photo Credit: File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached immovable assets worth ₹11.82 crore of Estevan D’Souza, Moses Fernandes and Samir Korgaonkar in connection with an alleged money laundering case registered against them for illegal grabbing of land in Goa.

The Central agency initiated an investigation based on the FIRs registered by Porvorim police and the Economic Offence Cell (EOC), Goa under various sections of the Indian Penal Code regarding the illegal grabbing of land and properties by impersonating the original owner and thereby cheating the buyers.

The probe revealed that the accused persons illegally grabbed the land, and identified properties where the actual owner of the property had died without any legal heir or the legal heir was living outside India. “After identifying the properties which fit the description, accused persons committed offences punishable under Sections 419, 420 and 471 of IPC through forgery and impersonating the original owner of the property and subsequently by executing sale deed or irreversible power of attorney in their name, they took possession of these properties illegally,” the agency said, adding that a probe is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.