ADVERTISEMENT

ED attaches over ₹305 crore worth of assets of Joyalukkas jewellery group on hawala charges

February 24, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate had carried out searches at multiple premises of the Thrissur-headquartered group on February 22

PTI

A Joyalukkas Jewellery Showroom. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than ₹305 crore of Joy Alukkas Verghese, the owner of prominent Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas, in a FEMA case linked to alleged transfer of "huge cash" to Dubai by the company through hawala channels.

The federal probe agency had carried out searches at multiple premises of the Thrissur-headquartered group on February 22.

"The attached assets include 33 immovable properties (valued at ₹81.54 crore) consisting of land and residential building in Shobha City, Thrissur, three bank accounts (having deposits of ₹91.22 lakh), three fixed deposits worth ₹5.58 crore and shares of Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd (valued at ₹217.81 crore)," the ED said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The total value of these assets, attached under section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), is ₹305.84 crore, it said.

ALSO READ
Indian jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws $278 million IPO

The case pertains to "huge amount of cash transferred to Dubai from India through hawala (illegal money transfer) channels and subsequently invested in Joyalukkas Jewellery LLC, Dubai which is 100% owned company of Joy Alukkas Verghese," the ED said.

It said evidence gathered during the searches — official documents and mails — "clearly proved" active involvement of Joy Alukkas in hawala transactions.

It alleged Mr. Varghese was the "beneficial owner" of the funds invested in Joyalukkas Jewellery LLC, Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US