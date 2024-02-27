ED attaches journalist’s assets worth ₹2.18 crore in extortion case

February 27, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth ₹2.18 crore belonging to Upendra Rai, a journalist, in connection with an alleged extortion case against him and others.

“The immovable properties are in the form of flats owned by accused Upendra Rai at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and movable properties are in the form of fixed deposits, and balance in savings account,” said the agency on Monday.

The ED’s probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is based on a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation. It was alleged that Mr. Rai, his brother Narender Rai, and other associates were involved in extorting money from various persons/entities by threatening action by investigating agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The money so extorted was received in cash/kind in various bank accounts in the garb of consultancy services. Total money extorted as proceeds of crime in the case is to the tune of ₹52.55 crore,” the ED said.

In the same case, the agency earlier attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹26.65 crore. “Upendra Rai was arrested and prosecution complaint and supplementary prosecution complaint were filed on August 6, 2018, and October 26, 2018, respectively, said the agency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.