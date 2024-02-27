GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED attaches journalist’s assets worth ₹2.18 crore in extortion case

February 27, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth ₹2.18 crore belonging to Upendra Rai, a journalist, in connection with an alleged extortion case against him and others.

“The immovable properties are in the form of flats owned by accused Upendra Rai at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and movable properties are in the form of fixed deposits, and balance in savings account,” said the agency on Monday.

The ED’s probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is based on a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation. It was alleged that Mr. Rai, his brother Narender Rai, and other associates were involved in extorting money from various persons/entities by threatening action by investigating agencies.

“The money so extorted was received in cash/kind in various bank accounts in the garb of consultancy services. Total money extorted as proceeds of crime in the case is to the tune of ₹52.55 crore,” the ED said.

In the same case, the agency earlier attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹26.65 crore. “Upendra Rai was arrested and prosecution complaint and supplementary prosecution complaint were filed on August 6, 2018, and October 26, 2018, respectively, said the agency.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.