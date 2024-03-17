GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED attaches immovable assets of a hotel worth ₹44 crores under money laundering case

ED’s Mumbai unit has attached four floors of a hotel in Hyderabad in a money laundering probe involving former Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank official and HDIL promoters 

March 17, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
So far, the Enforcement Directorate has attached assets aggregating to ₹719.11 crore under provisions of the PMLA, 2002, in the case 

So far, the Enforcement Directorate has attached assets aggregating to ₹719.11 crore under provisions of the PMLA, 2002, in the case  | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai, on Saturday said that they have provisionally attached immovable properties consisting of 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th floor of Hotel One Continent at King Koti Road, Sultan Bajaar, Abids, Hyderabad, to the extent of ₹43.84 crore under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in loan fraud case of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of a First Information Report filed by the PMC against Joy Thomas, Waryam Singh (Directors of PMC Bank), Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan and unknown other persons under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The Housing Development and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (HDIL), its promoters and other co-accused/accomplices committed a fraud by causing loss of ₹6,117.93 crore (principal ₹2,540.92 crore and interest ₹3,577.01 crore) against the PMC, said ED officials in a statement.

During the course of investigation under the PMLA, based on a specific inputs and scrutiny of bank accounts of the HDIL Group, it is revealed that during 2006-2014, the promoters of the HDIL had siphoned off proceeds of crime amounting to ₹43.84 crore to entities in Hyderabad viz. My Palace Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society and Anish Construct.

The transaction was carried out by Mr. Rakesh Wadhwan projecting it as a business by keeping the PMC Bank in dark. Based on outcome of the investigation assets worth ₹43.84 crore belonging to Shri Shripad Deshpande’s Group of Companies has been provisionally attached under the PMLA.

On October 17, 2019, the main accused persons, Mr. Rakesh Wadhawn and Mr. Sarang Wadhawan, were arrested for their involvement in money laundering and both are currently under judicial custody. Prosecution complaint and two supplementary complaints have already been filed against them and 36 other persons and entities.

So far, the ED has attached assets aggregating to ₹719.11 crore under provisions of the PMLA, 2002. Further investigation was on, the officials said.

Related Topics

Mumbai / money laundering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.