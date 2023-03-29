ED attaches Haridwar property in alleged SC/ST scholarship scam case

March 29, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached a property linked to Roorkee-based Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan in an alleged Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe scholarship scam case.

The organisation runs Techword Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan group of institutions. The ED probe is based on a case registered by the Haridwar police in Uttarakhand.

The agency found that the sansthan had allegedly “fraudulently received huge amounts of scholarship in the name of SC/ST students from the Social Welfare Department, Haridwar, for the period 2011-12 to 2014-2015”.

Stating the scholarship amounts disbursed by the government did not reach the beneficiaries, the ED said the funds were allegedly embezzled and siphoned off by the institution, through its trustees, causing a huge financial loss to the public exchequer. The money was used in the construction of college and other related expenses. Based on the findings, a land parcel worth ₹1.45 crore in Haridwar has been attached, it said.

