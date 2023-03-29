HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED attaches Haridwar property in alleged SC/ST scholarship scam case

The ED probe is based on a case registered by the Haridwar police in Uttarakhand.

March 29, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached a property linked to Roorkee-based Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan in an alleged Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe scholarship scam case.

The organisation runs Techword Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan group of institutions. The ED probe is based on a case registered by the Haridwar police in Uttarakhand.

The agency found that the sansthan had allegedly “fraudulently received huge amounts of scholarship in the name of SC/ST students from the Social Welfare Department, Haridwar, for the period 2011-12 to 2014-2015”.

Stating the scholarship amounts disbursed by the government did not reach the beneficiaries, the ED said the funds were allegedly embezzled and siphoned off by the institution, through its trustees, causing a huge financial loss to the public exchequer. The money was used in the construction of college and other related expenses. Based on the findings, a land parcel worth ₹1.45 crore in Haridwar has been attached, it said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.