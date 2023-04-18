ADVERTISEMENT

ED attaches Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s properties worth ₹11.04 crore in INX money laundering case

April 18, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, is a sitting MP from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu

PTI

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 18 attached properties to the tune of ₹11.04 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the INX money laundering case, an official statement said.

The ED said that out of four attached properties, one is an immovable asset located in Coorg district of Karnataka.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued against Mr. Karti, the statement said.

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, is a sitting MP from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu and was arrested in the INX case both by the CBI as well as the ED.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case pertains to alleged illegal gratification received "directly or indirectly" from INX Media Pvt Limited to which Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was granted during the tenure of his father as Union Finance Minister in the UPA Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US