ED attaches Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s properties worth ₹11.04 crore in INX money laundering case

April 18, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 18 attached properties to the tune of ₹11.04 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the INX money laundering case, an official statement said.

The ED said that out of four attached properties, one is an immovable asset located in Coorg district of Karnataka.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued against Mr. Karti, the statement said.

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, is a sitting MP from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu and was arrested in the INX case both by the CBI as well as the ED.

The case pertains to alleged illegal gratification received "directly or indirectly" from INX Media Pvt Limited to which Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was granted during the tenure of his father as Union Finance Minister in the UPA Government.