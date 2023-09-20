HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

ED attaches assets worth ₹71.48 crore linked to Hindustan Infracon (India)

According to the agency, the accused persons illegally collected deposits to the tune of ₹389 crore from 7,18,817 investors, on the promise of a phenomenal rate of returns

September 20, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable properties estimated to be ₹17.48 crore belonging to Hindustan Infracon (India) Private Limited under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the company allegedly failed to return ₹199 crore to the investors.

The attached assets include non-agricultural land parcels and residential properties located in Mysore, Bengaluru South (Karnataka) and Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh).

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of First Information Reports registered by the Karnataka police against Hindustan Infracon (India) and its directors under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the agency, the accused persons illegally collected deposits to the tune of ₹389 crore from 7,18,817 investors, on the promise of a phenomenal rate of returns. They allegedly failed to return ₹199 crore to the investors.

The ED found that Hindustan Infracon (India) had allegedly diverted funds received from the investors and made payments to Bharath Builders, Hindustan Mega Shoppe India Limited (a sister concern), one K. Lalitha and Vajra Properties. “These funds were utilised for the purchase of immovable properties, withdrawal in cash, and thereby utilised for personal gains,” said the ED.

Related Topics

money laundering

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.