ED attaches assets worth ₹5.87 crore in illegal online gambling case

August 27, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached movable properties worth ₹5.87 crore in the form of balances available in the bank accounts of various individuals and entities in a case related to illegal online betting and gambling.

The agency’s money laundering probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Vivek Nagar police in Bengaluru on a complaint received from the office of the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence, alleging involvement of companies in online gambling, betting and suspicious illegal activities.

The ED has found that different companies were registered by the accused persons named Shyamala N and Umar Farooq using the documents of other persons. The HR manager of the companies illegally bought many SIM cards and linked them to bank accounts for transacting online.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group entities, such as Rockstar Interactive, Indie World Studio, Falcon Entertainment Agencies, The Next Level Technology, Rift Gamer Technologies, Reality Code Technology, Tenes Solutions, Electronic Virtual Solutions, Zazago Systems, Zynga Interactive, Whale Bytes Technology, Iobitcode Interactive Agency, Oculus Valve Entertainment and Nestra Web Solutions, were created with an alleged fraudulent intention.

The companies used to collect huge amounts from the public by cheating them in the name of betting and gambling through various sites, including bestartech, khelo24bet and betinexchange, alleged the agency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.