GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED attaches assets worth ₹294.19 crore in a case involving Sunstar Overseas Limited and others

Published - August 29, 2024 02:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹294.19 crore in a money laundering case involving Sunstar Overseas Limited and others, who have been accused of cheating a consortium of nine banks to the tune of ₹950 crore.

The attached assets are in the form of land and buildings, including agricultural land, of 72 acre worth ₹210.6 crore in Haryana’s Sonepat and Gurugram, and Amritsar; two residential houses in Civil Lines, Delhi, of more than 5000 sq. metre worth ₹77 crore; four flats in Karnal, Haryana, worth ₹1.54 crore as well as a bank balance of ₹1.27 crore and fixed-deposit worth ₹3.78 crore.

The action has been taken on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Sunstar Overseas, its former directors Rohit Aggarwal, Manik Aggarwal, Sumit Aggarwal, and others.

According to the ED, its probe revealed that whereas the total admitted claim against the company was ₹1,274.14 crore, the entity was taken over through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process proceedings only for ₹196 crore by a resolution applicant, Umaiza Infracon LLP, through one Ajay Yadav, being a shell entity without having any funds of its own.

The agency had earlier conducted searches in January and arrested three accused persons including Mr. Yadav, Rakesh Gulati and Paramjeet, on the charge that they were involved in the conspiracy and diversion of loan funds to regain the actual control and business of an insolvent company from the National Company Law Tribunal.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.