ED attaches assets worth ₹29.25 crore in Pearlvine International case

Pearlvine International allegedly ran a Ponzi scheme from 2018, offering investment options and claiming a membership of 80 lakh people in India and abroad; ED probe based on RBI Shillong complaint

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 14 properties worth about ₹29.25 crore in the case of an alleged fraud investment website running under the banner of Pearlvine International.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED’s investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Meghalaya police, based on a complaint from the Reserve Bank of India (Shillong). The chargesheet has been filed under various sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, alleging a scam perpetuated by Pearlvine International through its website www.pearlvine.com.

Also Read:Vulnerable to criticism: On the ED and a possible violation of federal principles

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pearlvine International was an unrecognised entity which claimed itself to be U.S.-based and provided several lucrative investment options. It collected a minimum of ₹2,250 as membership fee and ran a Ponzi scheme in India from 2018 till March, 2023. During this period, it organised seminars all around the country soliciting membership and popularising its benefits. At one point of time in 2022, Pearlvine International claimed a membership of 80 lakh in India and abroad,” said an official.

According to the ED, its probe revealed that Neeraj Kumar Gupta was the man behind the entire scam and had purchased the domain www.pearlvine.com in November 2015. He also conducted several Pearlvine International seminars in India as well as in Thailand.

“...the website designing and hosting of www.pearlvine.com was done by one Parvesh Saroha. The Proceeds of Crime (POC) were mainly invested in landed properties. Total attachment done by the ED in this case so far is ₹37.07 crore, of which the ED had already attached properties worth ₹7.82 crore earlier in respect of properties of Parvesh Saroha,” the agency said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.