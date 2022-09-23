ED attaches assets worth ₹2,747.69 crore in ABG Shipyard case

The company’s former chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal was arrested earlier this week

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 23, 2022 02:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

View of the ABG shipyard in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹2,747.69 crore in connection with the case against ABG Shipyard Limited and others alleging ₹22,842-crore bank loan fraud.

The attached properties include the shipyards located in Gujarat’s Surat and Dahej, agricultural lands and plots, various commercial and residential premises in Gujarat and Maharashtra and bank accounts owned by the company, its group companies and other related entities.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report registered on February 7 by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which arrested the company’s former chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal earlier this week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the ED, ABG Shipyard and its then CMD took various credit facilities and loans from a consortium of 28 banks on the pretext of meeting its capital requirements and other business expenses. However, the accused persons misappropriated and diverted the funds for unstated purposes. Large amounts were shown to have been given as loans, advance or investment in other projects.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The attached assets belong to ABG Shipyard, its group company, Bermaco Energy Systems Limited, Dhananjay Datar, Savita Dhananjay Datar, Krishna Gopal Toshniwal and Viren Ahuja.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
corruption & bribery
investigation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app