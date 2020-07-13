ED attaches assets worth ₹204.27 cr. of Ardor group of companies

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹204.27 crore of the Ardor group of companies in connection with a bank loan fraud amounting to ₹488 crore.
The assets include three office premises, 23 residential plots and four shops and office premises in Ahmedabad, besides a non-agricultural land in Surat.
The ED's money laundering probe is based on seven cases registered by the CBI, alleging that the Ardor group of companies and its directors conspired with unknown bank officials to cheat a consortium of banks of about ₹488 crore.
According to the agency, Bharat Shah, Fenil Shah and Geetaben Shah -- directors of Ardor International Limited, Ardor Global Private Limited and Chem Edge International Private Limited, -- indulged in re-routing of the funds received from the Bank of India-led consortium.
The round-tripping was done to allegedly inflate the financials of the companies to meet the eligibility for getting more credit facilities from banks.
They also allegedly diverted and misused the funds. “Further, they mortgaged assets of other group companies for getting higher credit limits. False stock statements and financials were submitted to the consortium. The companies did not repay the amount owed to the lenders, due to which their accounts turned non-performing assets,” said an ED official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath