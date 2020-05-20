NationalNEW DELHI 20 May 2020 02:02 IST
Comments
ED attaches assets worth ₹18.50 crore in bank fraud case
Updated: 20 May 2020 00:43 IST
Probe based on an FIR by CBI for cheating Bank of Baroda
ED attaches assets in bank fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹18.50 crore, including 42 immovable properties in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, in connection with a bank fraud. The properties belong to one Vikram Seth and his family members. The probe is based on an FIR registered by the CBI against Mr. Seth and others for cheating the Bank of Baroda, in connivance with some bank officials. The accused got sanctioned 19 loans amounting to ₹21.31 crore, which were routed through various accounts of associated firmsand siphoned off, it is alleged.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In National
Read more...