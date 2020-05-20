ED attaches assets worth ₹18.50 crore in bank fraud case

NEW DELHI

20 May 2020 02:02 IST

Probe based on an FIR by CBI for cheating Bank of Baroda

ED attaches assets in bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹18.50 crore, including 42 immovable properties in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, in connection with a bank fraud. The properties belong to one Vikram Seth and his family members. The probe is based on an FIR registered by the CBI against Mr. Seth and others for cheating the Bank of Baroda, in connivance with some bank officials. The accused got sanctioned 19 loans amounting to ₹21.31 crore, which were routed through various accounts of associated firmsand siphoned off, it is alleged.

