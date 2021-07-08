ED attaches assets worth ₹106.08 cr. in Unitech Group case

NEW DELHI

08 July 2021 02:15 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has attached three land parcels worth ₹106.08 crore in connection with a case against Unitech Group and others. The total attachment in the case now stands at ₹537 crore.

The land parcels, located in Gurugram, were bought by two dummy entities of the Unitech Group promoters — Erode Projects Private Limited and Kore communities Private Limited — from the group companies, according to the agency. The funds for buying the land was allegedly routed through Singapore and Cayman Islands.

The ED probe is based on several First Information Reports lodged by home buyers against the Unitech Group and its promoters with the Delhi police. The total proceeds of alleged crime calculated so far is about ₹5,063.05 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

On March 4, the agency had conducted searches on 35 premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group in the national capital region and Mumbai.