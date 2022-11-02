ED attaches assets worth ₹10.12 crore of Vikas Dubey, others

Policemen stand guard next to an overturned vehicle after the gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead by police, on a highway at Sachendi in Uttar Pradesh in July 2020. | Photo Credit: File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 28 immovable properties worth ₹10.12 crore in the name of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed while allegedly attempting to flee from the custody of the Uttar Pradesh Police in July 2020, and his associates.

The action has been taken as part of a money laundering probe based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered at Chaubeypur police station in U.P.’s Kanpur Nagar. “During the course of the investigation, properties worth ₹10.12 crore purchased in the names of Vikas Dubey, his family members, Jaikant Bajpai, his family members and associates were identified,” said the agency.

The ED said Vikas and his accomplices were involved in various kinds of offences like organised crime, land grabbing, corruption and embezzlement of the funds meant for the Public Distribution System. “Statements of the accused persons have been recorded. Most of them are in jail,” said an official. The attached properties are located in Kanpur and Lucknow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gangster faced over 60 criminal cases, including those linked to the murder of about 15 people. The last murder case was registered at the Chaubeypur police station following the ambush on a police team in which eight personnel were killed. Earlier, various provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Gangsters Act, Goonda Act, Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were invoked against him and his accomplices.

Days after the ambush, the police arrested Vikas at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, he was being brought back to Kanpur for production before a local court when the vehicle overturned as the driver took a sharp turn to avoid a herd of cattle. Vikas snatched a pistol from one of the police officers and opened fire. He was killed in the retaliatory fire, the police had said.