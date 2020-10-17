ED attaches assets of kin of terror outfit leader

NEW DELHI

17 October 2020 05:16 IST

In a terror funding case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹4.23 crore of Shelly N. Sumi and others. Shelly is the wife of Nikki Sumi, the alleged deputy commander-in-chief of National Socialist Council of Nagaland–Khaplang (NSCN-K).

The attached assets are in the form of houses, a vehicle and bank balance.

The ED investigation is based on a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ms. Sumi and others. She and her associates were intercepted by the Assam Rifles when they were on their way to the Myanmar headquarters of NSCN(K) via Imphal.

Advertising

Advertising

The main accused was carrying over ₹18.47 lakh in cash, which was to be handed over to her husband. Further searches by the NIA led to the seizure of more than ₹27.90 lakh.

The ED alleges that NSCN(K), a banned terror outfit, extorted funds from government employees, businessmen and others. “Shelly Sumi and her associates were involved in the criminal conspiracy to transfer funds to NSCN(K) via the Indo-Myanmar border,” said the agency.

Ms. Sumi is a government employee and works as a section assistant with the Public Works Department in Nagaland, on a salary of about ₹28,000, which is the only legal income of the family of seven.

However, the ED found that the family members had allegedly amassed huge assets in the form of a palatial house at Dimapur, Nagaland, worth ₹3.6 crore, a vehicle, and another house in Zunheboto. Their bank accounts were also identified.

“The properties created in the name of Shelly Sumi and her children was acquired without any reasonable source of income and from the illegally extorted money by terror activities,” the agency said.