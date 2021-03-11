ED attaches assets of Jamtara-based cyber criminals

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth about ₹66 lakh of alleged cyber criminals based in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district, the central probe agency said on Thursday.
It said the assets, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), include three immovable residential properties situated at Mirga village in the district, four vehicles as well as bank deposits of accused Pradeep Kumar Mandal, Pintu Mandal, Ankush Kumar Mandal, Santosh Mandal and Ganesh Mandal.
The ED slapped criminal charges under the PMLA against the accused after taking cognisance of a Jharkhand police FIR and chargesheet that charged them with illegal withdrawal and transfer of money from ATMs and bank accounts of gullible people in the guise of being bank officials.
The ED said its investigation found that the accused “in connivance with other persons acquired funds in their bank accounts and family members’ bank accounts by cheating bank customers, some other individuals and invested the same in the construction of houses and purchase of vehicles”.
The agency had filed a chargesheet in the case before a special PMLA court in Ranchi in May, 2019 and “charges against all the accused persons have been framed and the trial is underway.”
