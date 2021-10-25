ED attaches assets of ex-ADM in disproportionate assets case

NEW DELHI

25 October 2021 17:49 IST

Case was registered under Prevention of Money Laundering Act

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the assets belonging to a former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Bihar’s Bhagalpur and her family members in a disproportionate assets case.

The case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, involves Jayshree Thakur and others. The attached assets are in the form of balance in 42 bank accounts, 15 plots, one flat and 15 insurance policies.

According to the agency, the total value of the attached properties is about ₹6.85 crore.

The 15 land parcels and the flat have the total consideration value of close to ₹1.54 crore, while the surrender value of 12 insurance policies is ₹26 lakh. The rest was in the bank accounts.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report registered, and a charge sheet filed, by the the Economic Offence Unit of the Patna Police against Ms. Thakur and her family members for allegedly acquiring disproportionate assets amounting to ₹13.98 crore from January 1987 to June 2013.

The assets were acquired in her name and that of her husband, Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, son Rishikesh Chaudhary and daughter Rajshree Chaudhary, the agency said.