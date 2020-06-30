ED attaches assets in terror funding case

NEW DELHI

30 June 2020 22:25 IST

The attached properties include a portion of a flat in Delhi belonging to Khawaja, a resident of Baramulla

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets in connection with a terror funding case.

The attached properties include a portion of one residential flat in Delhi’s Jangpura, belonging to Aijaz Hussain Khawaja, a resident of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. Balance in the bank account of his wife has also been attached.

In 2006, Khawaja was arrested with a bag containing 2.05 kg of RDX and ₹49 lakh in cash by the Special Cell of the Delhi police. He was convicted by the court under the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

Advertising

Advertising

The ED probe revealed that the accused was operating as a ‘hawala’ operator for financing various terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir. He was in touch with Muktiar Ahmed Bhatt alias Ahmed, a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, to carry out ‘hawala’ transactions for various separatist and militant activities, the agency said.