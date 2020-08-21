ED attaches assets in night vision devices import case

NEW DELHI

21 August 2020 03:55 IST

Agency moves against Trident Infosol under Prevention of Money Laundering Act

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹2.36 crore of Trident Infosol Private Limited in connection with alleged illegal import of 105 passive night vision devices for self-loading rifles on the basis of forged documents. They were supplied to the Bihar Police.

₹2.08 crore in fixed deposit and bank balances in two accounts amounting to ₹28.25 lakh were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED probe is based on an FIR and two charge sheets filed by the National Investigation Agency against the directors of Delhi-based Alligators Design Private Limited. It is alleged that Alligators Design illegally imported the 105 night-vision devices from a U.S.-based supplier using fake documents. They were sold to the Bihar Police for ₹2.36 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the ED, accused Nitin Gupta and other company directors were involved in the money laundering. Later, Alligators Design merged with its parent firm, Trident Infosol Private Limited.

“During investigation, the directors of the company and their associates admitted to their acts of forgery and falsification of documents. These aspects of forgery have also been confirmed by forensic reports,” said the ED.

The NIA had registered the case on March 23, 3013, on a direction from the Union Home Ministry. Among those named as accused were Nitin Gupta, Nisha Kanaujia, Suraj Prakash and Sushil Gularia.