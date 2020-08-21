ED attaches assets in night vision devices import case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹2.36 crore of Trident Infosol Private Limited in connection with alleged illegal import of 105 passive night vision devices for self-loading rifles on the basis of forged documents. They were supplied to the Bihar Police.
₹2.08 crore in fixed deposit and bank balances in two accounts amounting to ₹28.25 lakh were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The ED probe is based on an FIR and two charge sheets filed by the National Investigation Agency against the directors of Delhi-based Alligators Design Private Limited. It is alleged that Alligators Design illegally imported the 105 night-vision devices from a U.S.-based supplier using fake documents. They were sold to the Bihar Police for ₹2.36 crore.
According to the ED, accused Nitin Gupta and other company directors were involved in the money laundering. Later, Alligators Design merged with its parent firm, Trident Infosol Private Limited.
“During investigation, the directors of the company and their associates admitted to their acts of forgery and falsification of documents. These aspects of forgery have also been confirmed by forensic reports,” said the ED.
The NIA had registered the case on March 23, 3013, on a direction from the Union Home Ministry. Among those named as accused were Nitin Gupta, Nisha Kanaujia, Suraj Prakash and Sushil Gularia.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath