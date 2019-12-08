ED attaches assets in bank loan fraud case against Gujarat-based firm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth ₹34.47 crore in connection with a ₹250 crore bank loan fraud case against Gujarat-based Biotor Industries Limited and others.

The assets, attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, include a parcel of land, plant and machinery of KGN Enterprise Limited and Sailani Agro-tech Industries Limited in Gujarat’s Kheda, and a property of one Arif Ismailbhai Memon in Ahmedabad.

Two FIRs filed

The ED’s money laundering probe against Biotor Industries, its managing director Rajesh M. Kapadia and others are based on two FIRs registered by the Gujarat police and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

According to the agency, its investigation revealed that the accused had misappropriated funds to the tune of ₹250 crore, using forged bills and invoices, between 2007-09. Mr. Memon, owner of the KGN Group of companies, was allegedly instrumental in preparing circular paper transactions for transferring proceeds of crime in connivance with Mr. Kapadia and others.

“By adopting fraudulent methods, Mr. Memon parked the proceeds of crime of about ₹62 crore in the accounts of the KGN Group companies. Subsequently, the same was layered and siphoned off. Investigation conducted so far has resulted in the identification of four immovable properties amounting to ₹34.47 crore owned by the KGN group and its associates,” said the agency.

The ED had earlier attached immovable properties valued at ₹149.10 crore of Biotor Industries Limited and others. The agency has also filed prosecution complaints (chargesheets) against the accused persons.