ED attaches another property in SC/ST scholarship scam case

April 22, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached an immovable property estimated at ₹5.62 crore in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand belonging to Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Education Trust in an alleged Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe scholarship scam case, said the agency on Saturday.

The Trust runs Phonics Group of Institutions in Roorkee.

The ED is conducting investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of a first information report (FIR) registered by the Haridwar police. On Saturday, in a statement, it alleged that the Phonics Group of Institutions had fraudulently received huge amounts of scholarship in the name of SC/ST students from the Social Welfare Department (Haridwar) from 2011-12 to 2014-15.

The institution allegedly made false claims to obtain the scholarships which were siphoned off by the Phonics Group of Institutions, through its trustees, and caused huge financial losses to the public exchequer. The ill-gotten money was further diverted to either the bank accounts of Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Educational Trust or to other accounts of the college. The funds were used for expenses of the Trust and withdrawn in cash.

Earlier, the ED had attached another Hardwar property worth ₹1.45 crore belonging to Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan (Roorkee) which runs Techword Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan group of institutions in the same case.

Stating the scholarship amounts disbursed by the government did not reach the beneficiaries, the agency had previously said that the funds were allegedly used in the construction of college and other related expenses.