ED attaches ₹9.28-crore assets in coal theft case

10 November 2021 02:21 IST

Total attachment so far stands at ₹181.14 crore

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹9.28 crore in connection with the alleged illegal mining and pilferage of coal in West Bengal, taking the value of total attachment so far to ₹181.14 crore.

The properties are linked to “mastermind” Anup Majhi, Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra.

The attachment has been done in two phases. The first one included seven land parcels and two flats located in Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) and Kolkata, owned by the Mishras.

In the second phase, the agency attached 20 land parcels and one flat in West Bengal and Mumbai, owned by Anup Majhi and his family members. They are worth ₹8.80 crore on paper.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau on November 27, 2020. It alleged illegal mining and theft of coal from Kunustoria and Majora collieries of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in West Bengal.

Among those named as accused were Anup Majhi, two General Managers, Chief Security Officer and two other officials of the Security department of ECL. Unknown officials of the Railway and the Central Industrial Security Force also came under the scanner.

The ED has alleged that funds generated through illegal coal mining was used to acquire the properties in question. The total proceeds of alleged crime in the case, as determined till now, is ₹1,352 crore.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth ₹165.86 crore of Anup Majhi. The properties included land parcels, factory premises, plant and machinery and other properties of two companies named Ispat Damodar Private Limited and Sonic Thermal Private Limited.

The agency had earlier arrested accused Vikas Mishra and one Ashok Mishra, and filed a chargesheet against them.