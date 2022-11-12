ED attaches ₹8.70 crore assets in Rolls Royce case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹8.70 crore in the name of Turbotech Energy Services International Private Limited, Ashok Patni, and others in connection with the alleged money laundering probe against Rolls Royce and others.

The agency has taken the action on the basis of the first information reports (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2019. The period of alleged offence is from 2000 to 2013.

According to the ED, Rolls Royce admitted that it had made commission payments to Ashok Patni and his associated entities in violation of the integrity pact in respect of various purchase orders placed before the ONGC, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and GAIL.

It also “confirmed the payment of settlement amount about ₹80 crore to ONGC, HAL and GAIL against value of commission/fees paid to Ashok Patni, which are proceeds of crime in this case”, said the agency.

A probe to determine if commissions were paid in other purchase orders/contracts in violation of the terms of contracts is under way.

The ED said Rolls Royce had entered into agreements with HAL, ONGC and GAIL for supply of spare parts and services. It appointed Mr. Patni, the then Director of Singapore-based Aashmore Private Limited as commercial Advisor in India for providing sales, logistic support, local business expertise and strategic advice. Rolls Royce allegedly paid commission to Mr. Patni at 10 to 11.3% of the value of purchase orders, which was not declared prior to the execution of contract.

An Indian entity namely Turbotech owned by Patni family was appointed as sales representative and commercial advisor for Rolls Royce in India in 2008 for making commission payments in the garb of sham contracts. A part of the payment was suspected to have been paid as kickbacks to unknown officials of HAL, ONGC and GAIL, the agency alleged on Friday.