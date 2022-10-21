ED attaches 7 properties of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached seven immovable assets of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari as part of a money laundering investigation against him and his family. The properties, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), are worth ₹1.48 crore (registry value) while their circle rate at the time of registration was ₹3.42 crore, the federal agency said in a statement. Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh. The 59-year-old was questioned by the ED in this case last year. The agency in August had also raided the official residence of his elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari in Delhi and some locations in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.



