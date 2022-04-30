ED attaches ₹7 crore assets of actor Jacqueline Fernandez over conman links

Ms. Fernandez is a Sri Lankan national and has been questioned in this case by the ED a number of times

The ED has attached assets worth ₹7 crore of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez under the anti-money laundering law in connection with its criminal probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, officials said on Saturday.

Some gifts and fixed deposits are understood to have been attached by the federal probe agency after a provisional order was issued by it under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The 36-year-old actor is a Sri Lankan national and she has been questioned in this case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a number of times.

It is alleged that Chandrashekhar used illegal money, extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh, in order to purchase gifts for Fernandez.

The actor told the ED, in her statement recorded in August and October last year, that she "received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar. The actor told the federal anti-money laundering agency that she returned a Mini Cooper car that she had similarly received.

The agency found in its probe that Chandrashekhar was in "regular contact" with Fernandez since February till he got arrested on August 7 last year (by the Delhi Police). He was later arrested by the ED too.