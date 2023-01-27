ED attaches ₹69.66 crore in ‘fraudulent’ TDS refund case

January 27, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth about ₹69.66 crore in Maharashtra and Karnataka in connection with the money laundering probe into the alleged fraudulent issuance of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) refund of ₹263 crore from the Income-Tax Department by a senior tax assistant and others.

The properties include land parcels, flats and luxury cars which are held in the name of Bhushan Anant Patil, Rajesh Shetty, Sarika Shetty, Kriti Verma and others. Earlier the agency had issued freezing orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in respect of 33 bank accounts of various entities with a total balance of over ₹96.23 crore and also seized ₹2.85 lakh in cash.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a complaint from the Additional Director-General (Vigilance)-4 of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, alleging fraudulent issuance of refunds.

As alleged, Tanaji Mandal Adhikari, while working as a senior tax assistant, had access to the RSA authentication tokens and login credentials of his supervisory authorities. He allegedly conspired with others to generate bogus TDS refunds and got the funds transferred to various bank accounts, including that of SB Enterprises, a proprietary concern of Mr. Patil.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against the accused official, Mr. Patil, Rajesh Shantaram Shetty and others.

According to the ED, between November 2019 and November 2020, 12 fraudulent TDS refunds amounting to more than ₹263.95 crore were generated by Mr. Adhikari and the funds were credited to the account of SB Enterprises. The money was subsequently transferred to the bank accounts of Mr. Patil, shell companies and other related persons/entities, it is alleged.

During the investigation, the agency zeroed in on a Gurugram property that was acquired in 2021 for ₹1.02 crore, allegedly from the proceeds of crime. Ms. Verma sold the property and received the money in her bank accounts. “...search operations were conducted and the entire sale proceeds amounting to ₹1.18 crore were identified in her bank accounts and frozen,” said an official.

The other attached properties are located in Lonavala, Khandala, Panvel, Mumbai, Karjat, Pune and Udupi. “Assets worth about ₹166 crore have been seized/frozen or attached in the case so far,” the official said.

