GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ED attaches ₹58.93 crore in assets linked to IREO Group and others

Published - May 22, 2024 12:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth ₹58.93 crore belonging to the IREO Group of companies and others in connection with a money laundering case involving the alleged proceeds of crime to the tune of ₹1,780 crore.

The agency’s investigation is based on multiple First Information Reports registered at police stations in Gurugram, Panchkula, Ludhiana, and Delhi against the real estate company, associated entities, its directors, key managerial staff, and others.

According to the ED, the accused duped buyers by promising to deliver projects involving flats, plots, commercial spaces, etc. The projects were neither executed nor the money returned to buyers. The company’s directors, in connivance with certain other persons, siphoned off funds and transferred money abroad using various means, extended loans and advances to associated entities/persons, and gave excessive incentives and advances to key managerial persons.

The buyers’ investments were also diverted to other companies, which were identified during the investigation, the agency said.

The ED arrested Lalit Goyal (IREO Group) and Roop Bansal (M3M Group) on November 16, 2021, and June 8, 2023, in this connection. It filed a prosecution complaint dated January 14, 2022, and a supplementary prosecution complaint dated August 4, 2023.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / company information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.