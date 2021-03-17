ED attaches ₹32 crore worth assets in TRP scam case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹32 crore in connection with the Television Rating Point (TRP) scam case registered by the Mumbai Police.
The assets, in the form of land and commercial and residential units, are located in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. They are linked to television channels Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema and Maha Movie. The ED probe has revealed that the proceeds of the alleged crime for these channels was ₹46 crore.
The agency found that confidential information of households where bar-o-meters were installed was revealed by relationship managers to various unscrupulous elements for pecuniary gains and, thereafter, the households were bribed and induced to watch specific channels, which fraudulently enhanced their TRP. Advertisers were allegedly deceived on the basis of rigged ratings.
It is alleged that in the case of two of the channels in question, just five compromised households were contributing to about 25% of the viewership in Mumbai for the relevant period and for the third channel, five compromised households were contributing to about 12 % of the viewership in Mumbai.
About 1,800 bar-o-meters have been installed in Mumbai. Close to 44,000 units have been installed across the country.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath