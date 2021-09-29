ED attaches ₹300-crore assets in I-Core chit fund scam case

The properties attached belong to 11 I-Core group entities, its directors, late Anukul Maity, Kanika Maity, and their family members.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹300 crore in connection with the ongoing money laundering probe against the I-Core Group of companies in a chit fund scam case.

The properties attached by the agency belong to 11 I-Core group entities, its directors, late Anukul Maity, Kanika Maity, and their family members. They include bank accounts, plots, factories, shopping malls and various residential buildings.

The I-Core group companies had been running chit fund schemes, through which they illegally raised a huge amount of money from lakhs of small-time investors on the false promises of phenomenal returns.

Based on the investigation conducted so far, the agency has calculated the proceeds of alleged crime to be about ₹2,400 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also been probing the alleged chit fund scam since 2014. Earlier this month, it had summoned TMC secretary-general and West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee for recording his statement. He denied any links with the case.

On Monday, the CBI also quizzed West Bengal MLA Madan Mitra.

The CBI had arrested the I-Core group owner, Anukul Maity, in 2015. In November last year, he died in a Bhubaneswar jail.