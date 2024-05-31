ED attaches ₹291.18 crore assets in International Recreation and Amusement Ltd. case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth ₹291.18 crore belonging to International Amusement Limited in connection with a case alleging that about 1,500 investors in an affordable housing scheme were cheated of over ₹400 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assets are held by International Amusement (holding company of IRAL) in Entertainment City Limited in the form of unsold commercial space of more than 3.93 lakh square feet at the Great India Place Mall in Noida; commercial space of 45,966 square feet held in the name of Adventure Island Limited, Rohini (Delhi); and leasehold rights over 218-acre land in Daulatpur village of Jaipur’s Amer, held in the name of International Amusement and Infrastructure Limited.

The ED probe is based on the First Information Reports registered by the Gurugram police against International Recreation and Amusement and its other associated concerns for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy. It is alleged that International Recreation and Amusement had collected the funds from investors on the promise of allotment of shops/space in Sector 29 and 52-A, Gurugram. However, it failed to deliver the project and missed deadlines. Also, monthly assured return payments to the investors were not being paid.

According to the ED, the entity siphoned off the funds and parked the money with the associated persons/ entities which was used for personal gains. “Further, a backdated agreement was executed between the promoter directors and EOD (buying entity) in order to eliminate the business advance from IRAL’s balance sheet, enabling the departing directors to evade their responsibilities towards IRAL.

“ED investigations show that the directors/promoters of International Recreation and Amusement Ltd. siphoned off more than ₹400 crore... with a premeditated intent to park the investors funds with other related entities, then sell off the company at a cheap valuation, and get rid of all the liabilities of investors,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.