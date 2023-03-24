ADVERTISEMENT

ED attaches ₹252.17 crore commercial Delhi property belonging to Ambience Towers Private Limited

March 24, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The company is promoted by businessman Raj Singh Gehlot; probe is based on a case and chargesheet filed by the anti-corruption bureau in Jammu & Kashmir

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate has attached a commercial property worth ₹252.17 crore belonging to Ambience Towers Private Limited, in connection with a money laundering probe.

The company is promoted by businessman Raj Singh Gehlot. The ED probe is based on a case and chargesheet filed by the anti-corruption bureau in Jammu & Kashmir.

According to the ED, Aman Hospitality Private Limited — through its promoter director Raj Singh Gehlot — was sanctioned a term-loan facility of ₹810 crore by a consortium of banks led by the J&K Bank to part-finance its hotel project in Delhi’s Shahdara. The loan account was later declared a non-performing asset.

As alleged, the accused had diverted loan funds and layered the money through a web of bank accounts belonging to his relatives and Ambience Group companies. Building materials were also transported to the other project sites of the group.

Based on the findings, the agency had arrested Mr. Gehlot on July 28, 2021. “His wife, Sheela Gehlot, and other directors of Ambience Group companies named Amit Gehlot, Shamsher Singh and Pawan Singh, were arraigned as accused in the prosecution complaints (chargesheets) filed by the ED,” said the agency on Friday.

Earlier, the ED had attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹20.20 crore belonging to Mr. Gehlot, his family members and the group companies.

