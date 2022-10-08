ED attaches ₹1.54 crore in Amnesty International India case

The total value of attachments in the case stands at ₹21.08 crore

The total value of attachments in the case stands at ₹21.08 crore

The Enforcement Directorate has attached ₹1.54 crore lying in the bank accounts of Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) in connection with the money-laundering probe against the Amnesty International India Private Limited (AIIPL) and others. The total value of attachments in the case so far now stands at ₹21.08 crore.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

As alleged by the agencies, during 2011-12, the Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) was granted FCRA permission for receiving foreign contributions from Amnesty International-U.K. However, it was later cancelled. Then, IAIT and AIIPL were formed in 2012-13 and 2013-14 allegedly to circumvent the rules.

The ED alleged that after the FCRA licence was cancelled, Amnesty International-U.K. sent ₹51.72 crore to AIIPL on account of export of services and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). However, no documentary proof in the form of invoices and copies of any agreement was submitted to the agency to back up the claim.

The agency “prima facie” found that Amnesty International-U.K. invested in AIIPL in the form of “compulsory convertible debentures”. Subsequently, IAIT established an overdraft facility for ₹14.25 crore by placing a ₹10.00-crore fixed deposit of AIIPL as collateral. The overdraft facility was used by IAIT for Amnesty India’s NGO activities, including salary and administrative and operational expenses, it is alleged.