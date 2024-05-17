The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹14.28 crore in connection with a money laundering case against now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and several others.

The properties belong to Sheikh Shahjahan, his brother Sk Alomgir, Sekh Sumaia Hafizia Trust (represented by Sk Alomgir), Abdul Alim Molla, Shib Prasad Hazra and others associates, include 17 bank accounts with a balance of about ₹3.78 crore and 55 immovable assets involving 38.90 bighas worth ₹10.50 crore, it said on Friday.

The ED said its probe was based on 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the West Bengal police under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act against Sheikh Shahjahan and others. They were accused of creating an atmosphere of terror by indulging in organised crime of giving threats of injury, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, etc., grabbing land and also obtaining illegal monetary gains/benefits.

The agency has alleged that Sheikh Shahjahan had created a “criminal empire” revolving around activities such as land grabbing, illegal fish farming/trading, grabbing brick fields, cartelisation of contracts, collection of illegal levies and commission on land deals.

Statements recorded

“During investigations, statements of various persons, including local farmers, tribals, fish merchants, agents, exporters, landowners, contractors etc., have been recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA [Prevention of Money Laundering Act] 2002. Also, searches were conducted...wherein three cars...belonging to Sheikh Shahjahan and his brother Sk Alomgir were seized,” it said.

Earlier on March 5, the ED had attached assets valued at ₹12.78 crore belonging to Sheikh Shahjahan. The total attachment in the case is now about ₹27 crore, while the “proceeds of crime” is so far estimated to be ₹288.20 crore. The agency had previously arrested the main accused, his brother and two accomplices, Shib Prasad Hazra and Didar Boksh Molla, who are currently in judicial custody.

Last month, the CBI had seized several arms and ammunition from two premises in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali in the case related to the attack on ED officials on January 5 during the searches on the residential and official premises of Sheikh Shahjahan. In March, the CBI had registered the case following a Calcutta High Court directive.

