ADVERTISEMENT

ED arrests three more in money laundering case against Vivo-India, others

December 23, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The three have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

PTI

A man cleans a screen displaying a phone model of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo inside a shop in Ahmedabad. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made three fresh arrests in connection with its money laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo and some others, official sources said on December 23.

The three have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The identity of the three people was not known immediately.

Also read: India accuses China’s Vivo of visa violations, siphoning off $13 billion 

The federal agency had earlier made four arrests in the case which included mobile company Lava International's MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik. They are in judicial custody at present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A chargesheet was also filed by the Enforcement Directorate against these people recently before a special PMLA court in Delhi and the court took its cognisance recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US