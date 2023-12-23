ED arrests three more in money laundering case against Vivo-India, others

December 23, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made three fresh arrests in connection with its money laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo and some others, official sources said on December 23.

The three have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The identity of the three people was not known immediately.

The federal agency had earlier made four arrests in the case which included mobile company Lava International's MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik. They are in judicial custody at present.

A chargesheet was also filed by the Enforcement Directorate against these people recently before a special PMLA court in Delhi and the court took its cognisance recently.