ED arrests steel firm proprietor

He is accused of misappropriating properties of Eastern Railway’s Jamalpur workshop

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the proprietor of Shree Maharani Steel for allegedly misappropriating ₹34 crore in the form of properties of the Eastern Railway.

The accused has been identified as Dewesh Kumar. “He is alleged to be involved in the misappropriation of condemned wagons, wheel sets and other excluded fittings of Eastern Railway's Jamalpur workshop,” said the agency on Tuesday.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, following a complaint from the Eastern Railway against the company, unknown railway officials and private persons.

The legal action was initiated after irregularities were detected.

During a preventive check conducted by the Eastern Railway's vigilance department, 100 condemned wagons and 3,220 released wheel sets along with other excluded fittings were found to have been misappropriated by the auction purchaser, Dewesh Kumar.

The ED alleged that Shree Maharani Steels proprietor was not cooperating in the probe and therefore, he was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency produced him before a special court which sent him to seven-day ED custody.