ED arrests Punjab CM’s nephew in sand mining case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, in connection with an illegal sand mining case.

Last month, the agency had conducted searches at more than 10 places in Punjab, which led to seizure of about ₹10 crore in cash and jewellery.

The premises of Mr. Channi’s nephew was also searched. The ED move triggered a sharp reaction from the Congress. The Assembly election in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 20.

The ED’s money laundering case is based on a First Information Report registered by the Punjab police on March 7, 2018, alleging illegal sand mining in six quarries located in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. The police had invoked various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act against the accused persons.

The case was registered after multiple teams comprising officials of the district administration, police and the mining department carried out surprise checks and found people illegally mining sand. Several excavation machines and vehicles used for transporting the sand were also seized.

The crackdown on illegal sand mining had been conducted on the directions of the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.