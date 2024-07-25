ED arrests one more person in Rajasthan teacher exam paper leak case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested one more person after finding money laundering links in the leak of paper of the second-grade senior teachers’ competitive examination of 2022 in Rajasthan. The arrest of Anita Meena is the ninth in the case during the investigation, which has found that she had assisted others in the crime and received a huge amount of cash.

An ED spokesperson said here on Thursday that the arrest was made on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the accused was produced in the PMLA Special Court, which sent her to the ED custody for two days.

The money laundering probe was launched on the basis of first information reports and charge sheets filed by the Rajasthan police against former Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babulal Katara, Anil Kumar Meena alias Sher Singh Meena and some other persons. Mr. Katara, Mr. Anil Kumar Meena and six others were earlier arrested by the Central agency.

The ED’s investigation revealed that Mr. Anil Kumar Meena, in connivance with other accused persons, had leaked the question paper of the exam and supplied it to various aspirants in exchange for felonious money. Ms. Anita Meena, a close friend of Mr. Anil Kumar Meena, was allegedly in regular touch with him during the crime. She assisted him in generating the proceeds of crime and received huge cash from him, according to the ED.

Immovable property

Ms. Anita Meena is alleged to have purchased an immovable property in her name using this money. The ED had earlier conducted two searches at 22 premises of the accused in June and October last year, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents and digital records. The agency also attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹3.11 crore in the case.

The PMLA Special Court has taken cognisance of the complaint filed against eight accused during the trial after the charge sheet having been filed by the ED. Besides Mr. Katara and Mr. Anil Kumar Meena, other accused in the case are Bhupendra Saran, Suresh Kumar, Vijay Damore, Peera Ram, Pukhraj and Arun Sharma.

