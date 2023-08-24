ED arrests one for alleged embezzlement of NHAI-HSIIDC funds

August 24, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested an accused concerning the alleged embezzlement of funds of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC).

The arrestee has been identified as Chandra Shekhar, against whom the money laundering probe is being carried out by the ED, based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The ED has secured his seven-day custody from a special court.

According to the agency, Chandra Shekhar, in connivance with the then-District Revenue Officer-cum-Land Acquisition Collector and Competent Authority Land Acquisition (Panchkula) and others, played a key role in the fraudulent transfer of NHAI and HSIIDC funds meant for acquisition of lands to ineligible persons. This allegedly resulted in a loss of about ₹38 crore to the exchequer.

The ED probe revealed that the funds were further routed to different bank accounts, later withdrawn in cash and used for the purchase of various properties. The agency alleged that during the investigation, Chandra Shekhar was non-cooperative and had resorted to withholding relevant information and was misleading the probe team.

In July, the agency had arrested Naresh Kumar Sheokand, the then-District Revenue Officer-cum-Land Acquisition Collector and Competent Authority Land Acquisition, who is currently in judicial custody. Properties worth ₹2.56 crore have also been attached in the case.