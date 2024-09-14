ED arrests one accused for unsealing and renting out property seized by the agency in another case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a person who allegedly unsealed a Gurugram property seized by the agency in a drug trafficking case, and rented it out posing as its owner.

The accused named Harsh Yadav was also under scrutiny in another case registered by the Gurugram police involving forgery and counterfeiting of coins, currency, and government stamps.

As alleged, Mr. Yadav was in illegal possession of an immovable property worth ₹85.60 lakh attached by the ED in Tech Park, Sector-49, Gurugram. He was “fully aware of the fact that the property is direct Proceeds of Crime (PoC) generated from the scheduled offence of illicit drug trafficking run by Amit Kumar, Archana Sharma, and others,” the agency said.

The ED’s probe was based on a criminal complaint and charge-sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Delhi, against Mr. Kumar, one Sanjay Singh, Ms. Sharma, Zatak Softech Private Limited (ZSPL), and others.

“Amit Kumar of ZSPL was running an Internet-based pharmacy which was exporting narcotics drugs/psychotropic medicines abroad i.e. USA, destined to various countries, on behalf of his other firm Farma Glow. So far, in this case authorities have seized narcotics drugs/psychotropic medicines in huge quantities, 17 forged rubber stamps of different authorities, incriminating documents, including a list of 57 websites, and one order list of psychotropic substances. Total PoC in this case is ₹23.32 crore,” the ED said in a statement.

The funds raised through illegal activities were used by Mr. Kumar to acquire various real estate properties. The ED has so far attached seven such assets valued at ₹5.73 crore, including the Tech Park property.

Mr.Yadav “knowingly benefited from the illegal proceeds by creating a rental agreement in his mother’s name Babita Yadav, for the property seized by the ED”. The agency conducted searches on his premises and seized some documents.

