National

ED arrests NRI businessman Thampi over London property deal

more-in

It is alleged that the firm that acquired the property was controlled by him

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested NRI businessman C.C. Thampi in connection with a London property that was earlier bought by defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, said a senior official on Monday.

It is alleged that a Dubai-based company, Sky Light, through which the property was acquired, was controlled by Mr. Thampi.

The ED last year recorded the statement of Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Vadra, in connection with the London properties. He has denied any links with Mr. Bhandari, who is on the run and is suspected to be currently in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Thampi of the Holiday Group had come under the scanner in another case for alleged wrongful approval by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to an engineering college at Kerala’s Trichur in 2009.

The agency had also served a show-cause notice on him for alleged foreign exchange violation involving ₹288 crore.

As alleged, Mr. Thampi had advanced unsecured loans to his three companies, which were later on converted into equity in his name and in the name of his family members in these companies. The funds were used to buy agricultural land in Haryana’s Palwal and Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, through the companies.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
fraud
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 11:31:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ed-arrests-nri-businessman-thampi-over-london-property-deal/article30605284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY