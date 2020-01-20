ED arrests NRI businessman Thampi over London property deal

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested NRI businessman C.C. Thampi in connection with a London property that was earlier bought by defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, said a senior official on Monday.

It is alleged that a Dubai-based company, Sky Light, through which the property was acquired, was controlled by Mr. Thampi.

The ED last year recorded the statement of Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Vadra, in connection with the London properties. He has denied any links with Mr. Bhandari, who is on the run and is suspected to be currently in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Thampi of the Holiday Group had come under the scanner in another case for alleged wrongful approval by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to an engineering college at Kerala’s Trichur in 2009.

The agency had also served a show-cause notice on him for alleged foreign exchange violation involving ₹288 crore.

As alleged, Mr. Thampi had advanced unsecured loans to his three companies, which were later on converted into equity in his name and in the name of his family members in these companies. The funds were used to buy agricultural land in Haryana’s Palwal and Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, through the companies.