ED arrests Jharkhand Minister's secretary, latter's domestic help after cash haul

May 07, 2024 08:28 am | Updated 08:47 am IST - Ranchi

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, arrested Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help following a recovery of over ₹32 crore cash from them, official sources said.

The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following their overnight questioning, the sources said.

The ED on Monday had raided a 2BHK flat in the city that is allegedly occupied by Lal's domestic help Jehangir, as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the state rural development department, they said.

It had recovered over ₹32 crore cash apart from ₹3 crore from some other premises that were searched by the central agency.

The total cash recovery stands at ₹35.23 crore, the sources said.

Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Alam had denied any wrongdoing on his part.

