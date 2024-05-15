ADVERTISEMENT

ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money laundering case

Updated - May 15, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI

In this Tuesday, May 14, 2024 image, Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam arrives at the zonal headquarter of the ED for questioning in connection with the recovery of unaccounted cash from his Secretary Sanjeev Lal’s residence, in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on May 15 arrested Congress leader and Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam in a money laundering case, official sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 70-year-old was taken into custody at the agency's zonal office here under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after about six hours of interrogation on the second day of questioning, the sources said.

Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam appears before ED to record statement in money laundering case

He was grilled by the federal agency on May 14 for over nine hours and his statement was also recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency had last week arrested Mr. Alam's personal secretary and state administrative service officer Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and the latter's domestic help Jahangir Alam (42) following the seizure of more than ₹32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities and payment of "bribes" in the State rural development department.

While seeking the remand of the two arrested persons, the ED had informed a special PMLA court here that Mr. Lal collected "commission" on behalf of some influential people and that government officials from "top to bottom" in the rural department are involved in the alleged illegal cash payments nexus.

The total seizure of cash by the ED in this case has been recorded at around ₹36.75 crore as the agency seized about ₹3 crore from other locations including ₹10.05 lakh from Lal's place and ₹1.5 crore from a contractor's place.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US